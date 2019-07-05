While the 21-year-old looks the part, standing 6-foot-2 and 185 pounds, Moniak’s short professional career hasn’t taken off in the way that many expected of a former first overall pick. Having been considered a central figure to the future of baseball since his days of high school ball at La Costa Canyon High in Carlsbad, Calif., Moniak has long been accustomed to relentless attention and scrutiny. According to Moniak, who said he’s focused on performing to the best of his ability in Reading, giving in to outside pressures and expectations “is going to hurt you more than it’s going to help you.”