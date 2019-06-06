"Expectation-wise, I think he's fine," Henson said. "He's handled it in the minor leagues really well. I was fortunate enough to get to watch all four at-bats [of his major-league debut], and every time they showed him on deck, he looked like there was zero nerves in him. I'm sure there was. I'm sure the heart was beating hard and everything else, but he looked like the same guy he was here in Reading. I watched his at-bats. His rhythm looked good, everything looked good. He didn't look like he was doing too much."