The Phillies have spent this week planting bamboo trees in their clubhouse, accepting good-luck charms from fans, and doing whatever else they could to regain the mojo that had carried them to the top of the National League East through May.
It’s impossible to say if any of the rituals really played a role, but the 20 runs and 27 hits they posted in consecutive victories over the New York Mets sure made things fun for a couple of nights again.
The magic continued Wednesday night with a 5-4, 10-inning victory over the Mets after the Phillies had been placed in a four-run hole by righthander Nick Pivetta. As uplifting as the Phillies’ first walk-off win of the year was for a team that had recently lost seven in a row, Pivetta’s performance still created more doubt about the starting rotation.
Pivetta’s attempt to regain the form he had going in spring training has not been nearly as groovy as the Phillies’ bamboo resurgence and it was not covered by the news at 11, either.
First, he had to spend a month at Lehigh Valley working to sharpen his skills with the triple-A IronPigs and while Coca-Cola Park is a lovely venue, it will never be mistaken for the big leagues.
Satisfied he was ready to return after he allowed just 22 hits and struck out 50 batters in 37 minor-league innings, the Phillies gave Pivetta the ball again the day after Memorial Day. He responded with five solid innings in a win over St. Louis. Then he pitched six sensational innings against the mighty Los Angeles Dodgers.
When he followed that with a complete-game victory over the Cincinnati Reds, it sure looked as if Pivetta had tapped into something and maybe even turned a career corner.
Three starts later, he has given the Phillies a reason to think about replacing him again.
Pivetta’s last pitch Wednesday night against the New York Mets was a biting curveball that left rookie slugger Pete Alonso helplessly flailing at a third strike. It was a good breaking ball on a night when he threw two really bad ones.
Alonso was the second out of the sixth inning and Pivetta was visibly disturbed that it was his final out. But manager Gabe Kapler decided to give the ball to lefty Jose Alvarez in an attempt to keep the Mets from adding to their four-run lead.
It was the right decision. In fact, it was a vital one that allowed the Phillies to get back into the game. Alvarez retired Robinson Cano and got three more outs in the seventh while the Phillies rallied to even the score at 4-4 with Jean Segura playing the leading role.
Pivetta was off the hook for a decision he only could have lost, but it did not change the fact he had put together a third straight clunker after returning with a trio of starts that had created so much hope. He has allowed 24 hits, walked eight, and surrendered 14 runs in 17⅔ innings over his last three starts, which computes to a 7.13 earned run average.
Monday night’s effort by the 26-year-old righthander was slightly below mediocre. He delivered three scoreless innings at the start, but he hung curveballs in the fourth and fifth innings that resulted in solo home runs by Domonic Smith and Jeff McNeil.
The Phillies could have lived with that, but Pivetta opened the sixth with a five-pitch walk to Smith and a six-pitch walk to Amed Rosaria, the No. 8 hitter in the New York order.
That’s asking for trouble, and it found him.
Backup catcher Tomas Nido singled home New York’s third run of the game before opposing pitcher Jason Vargas gave Pivetta an out by bunting a two-strike pitch foul. McNeil followed with an RBI double to make it 4-0.
When Kapler decided to pull Pivetta after he struck out Alonso, the pitcher had only himself to blame for his failure to get through the sixth inning for the seventh time in 10 big-league starts this season.
At this point, the Phillies probably have no other choice but to keep Pivetta in the starting rotation. But if general manager Matt Klentak is sincere in his appraisal that the Phillies are a good team that just needs to play better, then it’s on him to make sure he finds some suitable starting pitching help at the trade deadline.
It’s asking a lot for his core players to believe in both Pivetta and Vince Velasquez for the rest of the season, especially since top-of-the-rotation starters Aaron Nola and Jake Arrieta have had their own shaky moments.
In turn, if Pivetta wants to remain a part of the Phillies rotation this season and beyond, he needs to find some semblance of consistency. For now, he remains a rotation arm that might need to be replaced.