All it took was one pitch.
Well, 443 days and one pitch.
Andrew McCutchen began Sunday's game on the Phillies' bench, a breather at the end of a 12-day, 13-game homestand with a 10-game, four-city road trip upcoming. But he replaced Jay Bruce in left field in the fifth inning and stepped to the plate in the sixth with the score tied.
Perfect time to take a pitch, right? Guess again.
McCutchen ambushed a first-pitch slider from New York Mets starter Rick Porcello and stroked it into the left-field seats for a two-run home run that gave the Phillies a lead en route to a sweep-completing 6-2 victory at Citizens Bank Park. It was McCutchen's first homer since May 31, 2019 at Dodger Stadium. Three days later, he blew out his left knee and missed the rest of the season.
So, yes, it was a long time coming for McCutchen, who put an exclamation mark on the Phillies’ never-ending homestand while providing the winning margin for Zack Wheeler in his first start against his former team.
The Phillies bounced back from getting swept by the Baltimore Orioles -- a series that right fielder Bryce Harper labeled “an embarrassment” -- by outscoring the Mets by an 18-9 margin in the last three games. And now they will take an 8-9 record to Fenway Park in Boston on Tuesday night for the beginning of their first road trip of the season.
“Playing at home always has its perks, right?” first baseman Rhys Hoskins said recently. “It’s just kind of like sightlines, what the hitter’s eye looks like, familiarity with where everything is. But I also kind of think there’s going to be an advantage to playing on the road. You can kind of feed off of each other a little bit more on the road, I think.”
The sweep -- and Sunday's victory, in particular -- had to be sweet for Wheeler, who signed a five-year, $118 million with the Phillies in December and exchanged passive-aggressive swipes with Mets general manager Brodie Van Wagenen for two days in spring training in February.
Asked by a New York Post reporter if the Mets made an effort to match the Phillies' offer last winter, Wheeler said he "heard crickets" from New York. Van Wagenen fired back, claiming Wheeler should be thankful to the Mets for helping him "parlay two good half-seasons over the last five years into $118 million."
Wheeler called for a ceasefire in the verbal back-and-forth the following day.
"He's taken a couple of things I said to heart, I guess, that I really didn't mean for him to do," Wheeler said in spring training. "But I don't care."
Facing the Mets for the first time, Wheeler overcame laborious second and fourth innings to complete seven innings at 99 pitches. He allowed a two-out, two-run single to Luis Guillorme in the fourth inning and little else to win for the third time in four starts for the Phillies.
Trailing 2-1 in the sixth inning, the Phillies' offense went to work against Porcello. J.T. Realmuto ripped a leadoff double and scored the tying run on a one-out double by rookie Alec Bohm, who went 2-for-4 and is 4-for-14 in four games since making his major-league debut Thursday.
That brought up McCutchen, who has struggled to find his timing at the plate after going 417 days between tearing his left anterior cruciate ligament last year and playing on opening night this season.
Not much sense in waiting for the right pitch, even if he hadn't seen any yet in the game.
The Phillies tacked on two runs in the seventh on when an infield single by Realmuto resulted in a run due to an error by first baseman Dominic Smith, and an RBI single by Didi Gregorius.
With a 6-2 lead in tow, lefty reliever Adam Morgan and closer Hector Neris combined to record the final six outs and send the Phillies into Monday’s off-day with a three-game winning streak.