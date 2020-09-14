The Phillies held Rhys Hoskins and J.T. Realmuto out of the lineup for Monday’s series finale in Miami after both were scheduled to have MRIs earlier in the day.
After Monday, the Phillies have just 14 games left in a 60-game season and it remains uncertain how long they will be without two of their best hitters. Hoskins (left forearm soreness) and Realmuto (hip soreness) missed both losses on Sunday after suffering injuries on Saturday night.
The team has not yet announced the results of their MRIs.
The Phillies enter the final game of a seven-game series in third place, trailing the Marlins by a half-game in the National League East. The top two teams in each division advance to the playoffs while the best two remaining teams from the three divisions secure wild cards. The Phillies currently hold a wild card, but a playoff spot feels less secure each day that Hoskins and Realmuto are missing.
Realmuto was replaced Monday by 21-year-old Rafael Marchan, who made his major-league debut behind the plate. Phil Gosselin played first base for Hoskins and Scott Kingery was activated from the injured list before the game.