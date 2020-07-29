For the second straight day, all Phillies players and staff members tested negative for the coronavirus as the team continues to monitor the fallout from last weekend’s series against the Marlins.
The Phillies will not play again until Saturday, as they postponed Friday’s series opener against the Blue Jays as a precaution. The teams will play a doubleheader Saturday at Citizens Bank Park before the series finale Sunday.
The Phillies, according to a source, underwent drive-thru testing on Monday and Tuesday at Citizens Bank Park and all tests on both days were negative. Major League Baseball postponed four of the team’s games this week “out of an abundance of caution” after the coronavirus outbreak among the Marlins, who played the Phillies last weekend at Citizens Bank Park.
The Phillies planned to practice Wednesday afternoon, providing them the chance to resume baseball activity ahead of the series against the Blue Jays.
The Marlins remain in Philadelphia and are undergoing daily coronavirus testing while isolating in their hotel. The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reported that another Marlins player tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the total number of cases to 16 players and two coaches.