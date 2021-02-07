In particular, Middleton listens to baseball people who have World Series rings. So, when new president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski (two rings) and manager Joe Girardi (four) theorized that the Phillies, as constituted last year, would have reached the postseason if they had blown 11 of 23 save opportunities instead of 12, Middleton and fellow owners Jim and Pete Buck did what was necessary to keep catcher J.T. Realmuto and shortstop Didi Gregorius and trusted that the bullpen will market-correct from historically terrible in 60 games to even merely average in 162.