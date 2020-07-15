“It’s going to be a challenge for everyone,” Harper said. “But you have to remember, you’re playing for your teammates. You’re playing for the fans who are watching at home. They’re probably as excited as all get out to watch you play. I’m going to play my same game, still going to pump my fist, still going to play as hard as I can because they’re going to be doing that at home. 7:05, 1;05 or 4:05, they’re going to be watching us at home, so they deserve my best and my teammates do too.”