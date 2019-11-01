Herrera was charged with assault on Memorial Day after his girlfriend sought out security at the Golden Nugget casino and said she had been attacked in their hotel room. The police report said “handprint markings” were found on her neck, in addition to scratches. In July, she declined to press charges and the judge dismissed the case but said that decision was contingent upon Herrera’s completing counseling. He was suspended two days later by Major League Baseball and said in a statement that he “acted in an unacceptable manner and am terribly disappointed in myself.”