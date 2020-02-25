Major League Baseball mandated that Herrera donate money to the Pa. Coalition Against Domestic Violence, but a Phillies spokeswoman said Herrera pledged to donate for two additional years. The incident at the Golden Nugget, Herrera said, was the lowest point in his relationship with his girlfriend, but it “is not my regular behavior.” He said he takes “full responsibility” for what happened. And he’ll work this spring to show the Phillies that he’s changed since they saw him last.