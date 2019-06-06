The Phillies stripped Odubel Herrera’s likeness from Citizens Bank Park this week, seeming to signal an impending divorce with the outfielder as he faces domestic-abuse charges.
“We don’t believe it’s appropriate to have them up while the investigation is going on,” Phillies vice president of communications Bonnie Clark said.
Herrera is on administrative leave until at least June 17, as Major League Baseball conducts an investigation following his arrest on Memorial Day at an Atlantic City casino. He was charged with simple assault and and knowingly causing bodily injury after an alleged altercation involving his 20-year-old girlfriend. He is scheduled to appear in court on June 17.
The Phillies replaced Herrera’s banners outside the ballpark and covered a large sign on the main concourse with a photo of reliever Hector Neris. If the Phillies release Herrera, they would still be on the hook for the balance of the $24 million contract extension he signed in December 2016, which runs through the 2021 season.