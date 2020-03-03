The Phillies say they want their best 13 pitchers on the roster, which could mean having four left-handers in their bullpen. Relievers this season must face three batters or pitch to the end of an inning, so the Phillies will look to carry left-handers who also can get out right-handed batters. Suarez, if he’s not in the rotation, will either be stashed at triple A or return to relieving, a role he grasped in 2019.