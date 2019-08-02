Is the Phillie Phanatic a free agent? Perhaps, if the creators of Philadelphia’s own mean, green, hot dog gun-firing machine get their way.
In a federal lawsuit filed in Manhattan Friday, the Phillies accused Harrison/Erickson Inc., the New York-based creators and designers of the Phanatic, of threatening to withdraw from their 1984 agreement to let the Phillies use the mascot for “forever."
According to the suit, the designers have “threatened to obtain an injunction against the Phillies’ use of the Phanatic” and “make the Phanatic a free agent,” selling the rights to the furry, green-beaked creature to another sports team if the Phillies do not renegotiate with the mascot’s creators and pay the New York firm “millions of dollars.”
The Phillies initially paid $215,000 for rights to the Phanatic, the lawsuit said.
This is a developing story and will be updated.