Share your Phillies love story with The Inquirer

Playoff runs bode well for romance. Just ask Aliza Phillips and Aaron Jones, the lovebirds who linked up at the Phillies’ second wild-card game against the Miami Marlins after Phillips posted a missed connection on Facebook.

The pair watched the Phils outscore the Marlins seven to one. Now, Phillips and Jones are planning a second date.

Their budding love story has made us think: There must be more than Schwarbombs in the air.

So The Inquirer wants to know: Will you tell us your Phillies love story?

The Inquirer will be collecting Phillies love stories for part of the team’s playoff run, and nothing is too silly or sentimental. We want to hear about missed connections, sparks flying in the stands, or proposals that turned into a home run.

Bonus points if you met your baseball boo during another Phillies playoff run, and even more bonus points if you and your partner have special Phils-themed traditions.

Share your story with us and we may reach out to include it in a future article.