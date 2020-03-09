Rosso reached triple A last season, but he posted a 4.46 ERA with 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings in 24 starts between double-A Reading and triple-A Lehigh Valley. His strikeout numbers were impressive in the lower levels of the minors but declined last season. Rosso finished last year a step away from the major leagues, but not quite on the team’s radar. His work this winter changed that.