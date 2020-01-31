The five acquisitions will compete for the last remaining jobs in the team’s eight-man bullpen. Right-handers Hector Neris and Seranthony Dominguez and left-handers Adam Morgan and Jose Alvarez are safe bets to make the roster as long as they are healthy. A fifth bullpen spot will likely be claimed by whoever loses out on the rotation competition among Zach Eflin, Vince Velasquez, and Nick Pivetta.