The Phillies can add players to the pool during the season, but the pool can not exceed 60 players. To make room in the pool, players can only be removed from the pool if they are traded, claimed on waivers, released, outrighted, designated for assignment, placed on the 45-day injured list, placed on the COVID-19 injured list, or suspended. The trade deadline this season is Aug. 31, but the only players who can be traded are those in team’s pools.