“I saw a bat almost thrown over the backstop. I saw a shattered bat,” said Jake Arrieta, who started the simulated game and pitched three innings. “Yeah, it looks like it’s coming out really nice. I saw a couple of really nice changeups. Everybody knows how good his slider is and his fastball. If he’s healthy and feeling really good, we’re going to be in tremendous shape. I don’t necessarily know where he is as far as his progression. But being out here and throwing near max effort is a good sign. It’s nice to see him out there feeling good.”