A four-time Gold Glove winner and generally regarded as the best defensive infielder in baseball from 2013 to 2018, Simmons dealt with an ankle injury that limited him to 103 games in 2019 and 30 last year. It might explain the drop in his OPS from .752 and .754 in 2017 and 2018, respectively, to .673 in 2019 and .702 last year. His defense seemed to be affected, too, at least according to the metrics. He went from 23 defensive runs saved in 2018 to 12 in 2019 and minus-2 last season.