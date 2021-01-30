The Phillies’ offseason quest to find a shortstop led them Saturday to their old one as they re-signed Didi Gregorius to a two-year contract.
The deal, which a source said is pending a physical, is worth $28 million and comes a day after the Phillies finalized a five-year contract with J.T. Realmuto worth $115.5 million. Gregorius played all 60 games last season, hitting .284 with a .827 OPS. He was a sound defender and important presence in the clubhouse, which was one of the reasons the Phillies were attracted to him before last season.
The Phillies seemed ready to tighten their budget at the start of the season, but they have now committed $152.5 million this winter to free agents, more than all but one other team. The direction seemed to change with the hiring of Dave Dombrowski, who has been aggressive in the last two months to upgrade a team he said is thinking about winning in 2021.
With Gregorius and Realmuto back, the Phillies return all eight of their regulars from last season. But they’ve also addressed a bullpen - they gave $6 million to Archie Bradley and added some low-risk arms - that hindered last year’s playoff hopes. And on Friday they signed veteran starter Matt Moore to provide depth at the back of the rotation. The Phillies traded Cole Irvin to Oakland Saturday to make room for Moore on the 40-man roster.
They engaged this winter with other shortstops, hoping to secure a one-year deal. But the market quickly dried earlier this week as Freddy Galvis, Andrelton Simmons, and Marcus Semien all agreed to one-year deals within a matter of hours.
Gregorius, a year after signing a one-year contract, was adamant in receiving a two-year contract and he suddenly had the market to himself. The Phillies search to find a shortstop would soon be complete.