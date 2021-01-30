That doesn’t remind anybody of the 2011 four aces rotation, but it should not be forgotten that the Phillies had the most successful rotation in their division during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. According to FanGraphs.com, the team WAR of the Phillies’ starters was 7.0. Only Cincinnati (8.2) and Cleveland (7.9) was better. If you prefer the more conventional measuring stick of earned run average, the Phillies ranked 10th in baseball at 4.08. The nine teams in front of them and the four teams directly behind them in that department all made the playoffs last season.