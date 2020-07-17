Each game will carry more weight during a 60-game season, but leaving Bohm and Howard off the major-league roster for five games -- 8.33% of the season -- should not be what makes or breaks the team’s playoff chances. Howard, if he was on the opening-day roster, would give the Phillies a four- or five-inning start in the time before he would have been recalled from Allentown. Bohm would likely be a bench bat if he was on the roster while Jean Segura started at third base.