“Howard is an interesting one, specifically, because as you guys recall back in Clearwater in February and March, we talked a lot about the need to manage his workload just given the limited workload he had a year ago and not wanting to push him too much, too soon this year,” Phillies general manager Matt Klentak said at the start of summer camp. “With COVID being what it’s been the last few months, he’s obviously had a chance to rest. I think the fact that he is part of this 53 player group should reflect that we view him as a candidate to compete for us in our 60-game season.”