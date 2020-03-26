“I try to tell these guys now because they ask me what the strikes were like. I tell them the biggest thing you need to do - and it’s not easy - is to stay unified. That’s what Marvin Miller did,” Bowa said. “If these players know any of the history of the game, the money that they are making now has to do with Marvin Miller and Donald Fehr. The owners back then were tough, too. It’s not like they were patsies. It wasn’t pretty. We were lucky to have the owner we did. He understood labor. Ruly Carpenter was pretty cool.”