The Phillies will play in front of fans later this month for the first time in nearly a year as the team announced Friday that they will sell tickets for spring training games in Clearwater, Fla.
Fans will be required to wear face coverings and the Phillies will sell 2,220 tickets to each of their 14 home games this spring at Spectrum Field, which has 8,500 seats. Tickets go on sale Feb. 19.
The Phillies begin their 28-game Grapefruit League schedule on Feb. 28 in Lakeland, Fla. against the Tigers, who are also planning to sell tickets. The Phillies play their first home game the following day against Baltimore.
The Phillies have not played with fans in the stands since last March when the coronavirus pandemic forced Major League Baseball to cancel spring training and delay the season.
The Phillies have not announced single-game ticket plans for the regular season, which opens April 1 at Citizens Bank Park against the Braves. But they have opened sales for season-ticket packages, a sign that they are optimistic fans will be allowed to return.
Major League Baseball adjusted each team’s spring training schedule on Friday to reduce travel during the pandemic.
The new Phillies schedule only includes games against the Tigers, Yankees, Blue Jays, Pirates, and Orioles. The Phillies will not travel to Fort Myers (130 miles) to play the Twins and Red Sox; Port Charlotte (102 miles) to play the Rays, or North Port (85 miles) to play the Braves.
Spring training begins Wednesday with the first workout for pitchers and catchers. The first full-squad workout is scheduled for Feb. 22. The new schedule shortened their Grapefruit League slate by four games and eliminated split-squad games.