In Matt Moore, Chase Anderson, and Jose Alvarado, the Phillies have added three arms who are unlikely to be any worse than the players they are replacing and who each has had at least one good-to-great season in his not-so-distant past. Each has the chance to surprise the Phillies with the sort of bounceback season that you’ll find playing a critical role on almost every playoff team. That’s the sort of player that Klentak struggled to find during his time as GM, and it remains one of the most valid criticisms of his big league roster management. Some of that might have been due to bad luck. If Charlie Morton didn’t tear a hammy, he might have been for the Phillies what he was for the Astros. Drew Smyly pitched well enough for the Giants last season that the Braves just signed him to an $11 million deal. But, then, it’s a results-based business, and the Phillies pitching has been what it has been.