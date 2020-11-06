Five weeks after they were unable to beat the Tampa Bay Rays with a wild-card berth on the line, the Phillies took a pitcher from their farm system.
The Phillies acquired right-hander Rodolfo Sanchez on Wednesday to complete an Aug. 18 trade in which reliever Edgar Garcia went to Tampa Bay. Sanchez, 20, last pitched in 2019 at the short-season A-ball level.
Sanchez posted a 3.41 ERA and struck out 57 batters in 63⅓ innings over 13 starts for Hudson Valley. Because he wasn’t at the Rays' alternate training site, he couldn’t be named as part of the trade until after the season.
Garcia, a 24-year-old right-hander, made four appearances for the Rays and allowed four runs in 3⅓ innings.