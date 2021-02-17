Toss another veteran relief pitcher into the Phillies’ bullpen mix.
As pitchers and catchers reported Wednesday to Clearwater, Fla., for their first spring-training workout, the Phillies signed left-hander Tony Watson to a minor-league contract. The 35-year-old will make $3 million, plus as much as $1 million in performance-related bonuses, if he cracks the major-league roster.
The Phillies bullpen is a land of opportunity for relievers such as Watson, who had a 2.50 ERA with 15 strikeouts and three walks in 18 innings last season for the San Francisco Giants. He has a 2.80 ERA in 680 major-league appearances over the last 10 years with the Pittsburgh Pirates, Los Angeles Dodgers, and the Giants.
Something to watch: Watson’s average fastball velocity slid to 89.9 mph last season from 93.0 mph in 2019. But like right-hander Brandon Kintzler, who signed a minor-league contract with the Phillies last week, Watson has always been known more for getting weak contact on the ground than for piling up strikeouts.
Watson has stayed consistent over the last few years, too. Of the 254 relievers who appeared in 100 or more games since 2016, he ranks 28th in innings pitched (272 1/3) and 51st in ERA (3.21). Only once during that span has he posted an ERA above 3.38.
He also has been nearly as effective against right-handed hitters (.658 OPS) as lefties (.602) throughout his career.
José Alvarado and JoJo Romero are the primary lefty relievers with major-league experience on the Phillies’ 40-man roster. Ranger Suárez, who pitched well in relief two years ago, was limited to four innings last season because of COVID-19.
Watson joins Kintzler, Héctor Rondón, and Neftalí Feliz as notable relievers with major-league experience who will be in Phillies camp on minor-league contracts. Kintzler and Watson would seem to have the best chance of making the team in a bullpen that includes Archie Bradley, Héctor Neris, Alvarado, and youngsters Romero and Connor Brogdon.
The Phillies finalized a one-year contract with popular utilityman Brad Miller.
Although Miller figures to be used mostly as a left-handed hitter off the bench, he also offers positional versatility, including as a backup to Rhys Hoskins at first base.
Miller, 31, hit seven homers in 142 at-bats last season for the St. Louis Cardinals. It was the continuation of a power surge that began with the Phillies late in the 2019 season, when he slugged seven homers in his final 29 at-bats.
But Miller’s most memorable contribution two years ago came when he bought a bamboo plant from a shop in Chinatown and brought it into the clubhouse for good luck. The Phillies promptly reeled off four consecutive wins after a seven-game losing skid.
To open a spot on the 40-man roster, reliever Seranthony Dominguez was transferred to the 60-day injured list. Dominguez isn’t expected to pitch this season while recovering from Tommy John elbow surgery.