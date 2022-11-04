We’ve been here longer. Really, we have!

The Philadelphia Inquirer was, in fact, born about 54 years before the Philadelphia Phillies. So when it comes to the city’s baseball team, we’ve seen it all, and we have the photographs to prove it.

The Phillies have called four ballparks home since they moved into the Baker Bowl, then known as National League Park, and each of them has hosted World Series games.

So The Inquirer dug into the archives for photos depicting those four ballparks and eight World Series.

Baker Bowl

1915 (Phillies vs. Red Sox)

In their 33rd year of existence, the 1915 finally reached the World Series against the Red Sox. It would be another 35 years before the Phillies would reach the Series again, and another 30 after that before they’d finally win one. Boston won in 1915, then again in 1918, and would then go 86 years before breaking through again in 2004.

The 1915 Phillies rode an amazing pitching staff, which included Hall of Famers Grover Cleveland Alexander and Eppa Rixey, to the franchise’s only World Series appearance in its first 67 years. Shortstop Dave Bancroft was elected posthumously to the Hall of Fame in 1971.

Shibe Park

1950 (Phillies vs. Yankees)

Returning to the World Series for the first time in 35 years, the young Phillies gave the mighty New York Yankees of Joe DiMaggio, Whitey Ford and Yogi Berra all they could handle but couldn’t win a game in the Series, losing 1-0, 2-1, 3-2 and 5-2.

The 1950 were among the youngest teams in Major League Baseball. The 1950 Yankees were in the midst of a championship run unmatched in pro sports history -- eight Series titles in 12 years (1947, ‘49 ‘50, ‘51, ‘52, ‘53, ‘56, ‘58), six titles in the 1950s, and five straight (1949-53).

Veterans Stadium

1980 (Phillies vs. Royals) and 1983 (Phillies vs. Orioles)

The Phillies’ core of All-Stars, led by Mike Schmidt, from the mid-1970s and into the early 1980s finally found the promised land in 1980 when they won their first World Series in six games over the Kansas City Royals. The Phils returned to the Fall Classic just three years later with a surprising run, only to fall short to the Baltimore Orioles.

Veterans Stadium

1993 [Phillies vs. Blue Jays]

The Phillies bolted to the top of the National League East in 1993 and never looked back. This fun group of players faced the defending World Series champion Toronto Blue Jays in the Fall Classic and had their chances to win it. But Toronto made just enough plays, and a dramatic Series-ending home run by Joe Carter sealed their destiny as back-to-back champions.

Citizens Bank Park

2008 [Phillies vs. Rays] and 2009 [Phillies vs. Yankees]

Just a few years after Citizens Bank Park opened in 2003, the Phillies were building a mini-dynasty that saw five straight National League East titles, two pennants, and the franchise’s second World Series title. The last year of the playoff run, 2011, produced the best regular-season team with 101 wins and one of the best starting pitching rotations in recent major-league history. But a divisional-round loss to the St. Louis Cardinals ended it, and the Phillies did not return to the postseason until 2022.

