One by one, they disappeared. The ball into the glove. The batter into the dugout. The out from the tally.

At some point, the math takes over. The scoreboard becomes a multiplication table. Twelve, nine, six — soon, all you need is fingers. It is a helpless feeling, counting them down.

That is how it ended: 45,693 fans, 26 players, 13 coaches, one manager, all engaged in the sickest form of subtraction. Twenty-seven sounds like a generous allotment until you find yourself on the wrong side of a game.

Once they reached zero, this was all that remained: a 3-2 loss in a pivotal Game 5, a 3-2 deficit in a best-of-seven series, a flight back to Houston, win or go home.

» READ MORE: Rob Thomson’s message to Phillies: ‘We’ve been in this situation before’

Either their magic has run out or they are setting us up for their greatest trick yet. It will be fitting if it turns out to be the latter. If it doesn’t? Well, what can you say?

The Phillies gave what they had. Not all of it. But enough.

Maybe it doesn’t feel that way. You’ll spend your Friday morning thinking back on all of those maddening innings that ended with the Phillies just one swing away. Six runners stranded in scoring position. Tying run on third, one out in the eighth. Rhys Hoskins, J.T. Realmuto, and Bryce Harper at the plate in the ninth.

You’ll think about the thing you thought each time.

Here we go. This is it.

Hoskins had a chance in the second inning: two out, bases loaded, Justin Verlander having walked the last two batters he’d faced. Bryson Stott had a chance in the third: two out, runners on first and second. Hoskins struck out. Stott flew out. Verlander lived.

After Jeremy Peña’s home run gave the Astros a 2-1 lead in the fourth, Nick Castellanos had a chance to tie it with two out in the fifth and Harper on second. Verlander’s sixth pitch of the at-bat was a slider that caught too much of the plate. Castellanos’ bat caught it too early, hooking a line drive a few feet to the left of the third base line.

Kyle Schwarber had a chance in the sixth: two out, runners on first and second, hard-throwing righty Bryan Abreu on the mound. Schwarber hit a sharp ground ball through the right side of the infield. A year from now, it might have been a hit. On Thursday night, a shifted fielder was there.

Then came the eighth. After the Astros scored a run in the eighth to extend their lead to 3-1, the Phillies put two runners on and Jean Segura’s single gave them the first of the two runs they needed.

You had seen it before, and now here it was again: bass pumping, towels waving, 21 acres of concrete and brick shaking beneath the weight of the moment. One out, tying run on third, Brandon Marsh and Schwarber coming to the plate.

That is how it went for the Phillies in Game 5. Unlike their first two losses of the series, this one did not sink in until the 27th out.

For what felt like the first time all postseason, you were wrong.

But isn’t there something to be said for the surprise that you felt? You expected something good to happen. There is accomplishment in that.

» READ MORE: Close doesn’t count: Phillies’ bats are too quiet for too long in their Game 5 loss

Things don’t always turn out the way that they have during this remarkable postseason run. Sometimes, the other guys make plays: Chas McCormick flying and crashing into the center field wall to rob Realmuto of a double in the ninth; Yuli Guriel smothering the game-tying rope that Schwarber cracked down the first-base line with two outs in the eighth; Verlander coming off the ropes to hold the Phillies at bay with his slider.

They battled. They made plays. They were just one short. Realmuto’s strike-em-out, throw-em-out double play with nobody out in the first inning kept them in position. So did Alec Bohm’s marvelous double play in the ninth, complete with an Aaron Rodgers-esque throw on the run.

Yes, they gave what they had. It just wasn’t enough. This was a team so outmatched in pitching depth that it was trying to get by with a bullpen game while the other guys were starting one of the greatest pitchers who has ever lived. Noah Syndergaard did what he could. Once one of the game’s most intimidating arms, Rob Thomson tasked him with getting his team to the fourth. They were hoping for 10 outs. He gave them nine, bookended by a pair of Astros runs. Connor Brogdon, David Robertson, José Alvarado, Thomson himself — each came up big. Three runs, nine hits, 12 strikeouts against a lineup that has pounded their aces. This is a pitching staff that is running on fumes.

The season is not over, but the home part of it is. The Phillies will leave Philadelphia needing two wins in two games to be the last team standing. Whatever happens, they gave the home crowd a show.