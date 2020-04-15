Lauber: Oh, we’re being serious all of a sudden? Saw where Red Sox interim manager Ron Roenicke said Tuesday that his “gut” tells him MLB will have some sort of season. I’m starting to agree. Baseball really wants to be a force for normalcy in the country, and although there’s nothing normal about playing in empty spring-training ballparks in Florida and Arizona, it would better than the alternative. Also — and let’s be honest here, this is a factor — there’s financial incentive in playing. Owners will recoup some lost revenues with TV money; players will make more of their salaries by playing games. I will say this: Players are going to have to be talked into leaving their families in the midst of a pandemic, if that’s what it takes to play. Sounds like there’s a lot of resistance to that right now within the rank and file. So, lots of logistics to work out. And safety of players/coaches, etc., is paramount. But I’m starting to think they’ll find a way.