“It was interesting to get through something like that,” Pivetta said after allowing three runs on four hits in 3⅓ innings. “Bad breaks on ground balls and stuff like that, but that’s going to happen. I feel like I bounced back in the next two innings really, really well. I got really quick outs. Lowered the pitch count. Then I think I got to my pitch count in the last inning. I felt like as a whole I executed all my pitches really well.”