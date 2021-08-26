Phillies pitcher Zach Eflin planned on returning to the mound Thursday night at Citizens Bank Park.

Instead, he couldn’t get out of the training room.

Eflin’s balky right knee flared up three hours before his scheduled first pitch, forcing the Phillies to scratch him from a start against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Left-hander Matt Moore, who likely would have entered the game after Eflin, will start instead.

The Phillies reinstated Eflin from the injured list earlier Thursday. It’s not yet clear whether he will need to be sidelined again.

“We’ll just have to see,” general manager Sam Fuld said. “[Friday] will be a really telling day.”

Eflin has been out since July 20 with patellar tendinitis in his knee. He threw 31 pitches over 2 1/3 innings in a rehab start last Saturday night at double-A Reading and “responded generally well,” according to Fuld.

The Phillies determined Eflin didn’t need to make another minor-league start before rejoining the rotation. He came through a bullpen session earlier in the week and didn’t have any issues with his knee until after he reported to the ballpark Thursday.

“The body’s a funny thing, and I know that this particular injury has its tendency to be a little fluky and unpredictable,” Fuld said. “I don’t think anybody knows why this happened.”

Eflin has a 4.17 ERA in 14 starts this season. The Phillies are hoping to add him to a rotation that was bolstered by a trade-deadline deal for Kyle Gibson and by Ranger Suarez’s return to a starting role.