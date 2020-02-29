“I don't like to dig too far into them. I like somebody relaying it to me,” Wheeler said of analytics. “Somebody who knows me, who knows what I like and don't like. I think they did a good job of that last year. They sort of got through to me and made me realize that my fastball plays up a lot better. Maybe start throwing the curveball more. That type of stuff. The curveball is a really good pitch for me, but I just don't throw it that much. I probably should throw it a little bit more. It's something I have to get used to and work it in.”