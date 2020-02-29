DUNEDIN, Fla. - Zack Wheeler spent the last nine spring trainings on the opposite coast of Florida with the Mets, causing the new Phillies starter to spend a good portion of February this year becoming acclimated to new surroundings.
He has a new clubhouse this spring with new Phillies teammates. He’s wearing a new uniform, training on new fields, and working under a new coaching staff. It’s a new spring for Wheeler, who signed a $118 million contract with the Phillies in December.
“Everybody has been accommodating and very nice and welcoming,” Wheeler said Saturday after pitching two innings in a 6-5 loss to Toronto in his first Grapefruit League game with his new team.
A new team means Wheeler also has a new analytics department to work with. The righthander blossomed last season after the Mets research and development team implored him to throw his four-seam fastball at the top of the strike zone. He had a 2.83 ERA in the second half and his elevated fastball offered enough promise that the Phillies made him one of the offseason’s biggest winners despite the fact that Wheeler has yet to have a 200-inning season.
“I don't like to dig too far into them. I like somebody relaying it to me,” Wheeler said of analytics. “Somebody who knows me, who knows what I like and don't like. I think they did a good job of that last year. They sort of got through to me and made me realize that my fastball plays up a lot better. Maybe start throwing the curveball more. That type of stuff. The curveball is a really good pitch for me, but I just don't throw it that much. I probably should throw it a little bit more. It's something I have to get used to and work it in.”
Wheeler pitched two innings on Saturday and allowed two runs, both of which came on a two-run homer off a two-seamer in the second inning. He struck out one and walked one.
He said he has spoken this spring to the team’s analytics department, but Saturday was just his first start. It’s still early to offer advice. Phillies general manager Matt Klentak said in December that Wheeler’s skillset creates a lot of possibilities for the analytics department to find an advantage. The Phillies, Klentak said, already thought Wheeler was good but believed his “upside is even better than that.”
This spring, the Phillies will try to tap into that.
“They are learning me,” Wheeler said. “They are asking me what I like and all that type of stuff. We'll get to that point. It might not be right now.”
Wheeler’s emphasis on the elevated fastballs goes against what other starters such as Zach Eflin and Vince Velasquez and Nick Pivetta are doing this spring as they focus on keeping the ball low. Wheeler will still pitch low, but his best success is at the top of the zone. And the Phillies, a season after their former coaching staff implored their rotation to pitch up, are allowing Wheeler to do what he does best.
“I think you have to use their strengths,” manager Joe Girardi said. “You can’t ask guys to do things that they’re not comfortable with or is not a strength of theirs. We have some guys with pretty good movement down in the zone. When you start asking them to try and always throw up, I think it can be a little bit more difficult on them. It’s not something that they’re used to doing. Zack has the ability to pitch up there because he has great velo, too.”
One play won’t be enough to erase the questions about Alec Bohm’s defense, but the play he made Saturday - moving to his right and throwing across his body to first base as he lept in the air - offered some promise that the prospect can stay at third base.
“I’m happy with the strides that he’s making when you talk to Juan Castro and the infield people we have around. They’ve been happy with him,” Girardi said. “That’s a good play.”
Adam Hasley still has a stiff neck from his awkward diving catch on Tuesday, but the center fielder is expected to return on Wednesday. He will be tested on Sunday by the team’s medical staff and could be cleared to play on Monday, but the Phillies are off Tuesday so they could give him an extra day of rest.
Jay Bruce has yet to play the field this spring, but he has no doubt that he’ll be ready for the season as his status becomes more important with the news that Andrew McCutchen will not be ready for opening day.
“If Andrew’s not ready, I plan on playing left field on March 26,” Bruce said.
Bruce is working through a throwing program that the team’s medical staff put him on in December. He suffered a flexor tendon injury last summer and the Phillies are working him in slow this spring. He expects to play left field in a Grapefruit League sometime within the next two weeks.
The Phillies will likely start either Bruce, Roman Quinn, or Adam Haseley in left field in the season opener on March 26.
“This was planned from the very beginning. I’m feeling great. I 100-percent feel that there’s absolutely no issues at all. This is exactly where I need to be right now,” Bruce said. “I haven’t had one setback yet. My body feels good. I plan on being on the field on March 26.”
Ranger Suarez will start Sunday against Baltimore in Clearwater while Jake Arrieta pitches in a morning simulated game on the backfields of the Carpenter Complex. Sunday’s 1:05 p.m. game against the Orioles will be broadcasted on WIP-FM.