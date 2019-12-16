The offseason allows the team the chance to talk themselves into believing that next season will be the season that their three young pitchers will turn the corner. The stakes of that bet would be a bit lower if the Phillies needed just one to develop instead of two. But perhaps the odds this season will be helped by new voices as the Phillies replaced Kapler with Girardi and Young with pitching coach Bryan Price, who was well regarded during his time with Reds. The message may have been the same on Monday, but the man delivering it was not. For the Phillies, they hope that provides the difference.