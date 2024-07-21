Tyler Phillips delivers six scoreless innings as the Phillies avoid a Pirates sweep

PITTSBURGH — A few hours before game time on Sunday morning, Tyler Phillips sat by himself in the visitors’ dugout at PNC Park. The past few weeks have been a whirlwind. He has been trying to take it all in.

“I’ve had a lot going on lately,” he said.

That’s an understatement. At this time last month, Phillips was a 26-year-old minor leaguer preparing for a start against triple A Norfolk. Instead, he was preparing for his second career big league start against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

In his previous two appearances, Phillips had stepped up to the moment, but on Sunday, in a 6-0 Phillies win over the Pirates, he gave them his best performance to date. He didn’t allow a run through six innings. He was efficient, he threw strikes, and he gave the Phillies an opportunity to win, on a day when they needed it.

» READ MORE: Edmundo Sosa is getting more opportunities in the Phillies’ lineup: ‘He’s got a lot of confidence’

He allowed only four hits and one walk — his first in the big leagues — keeping Pittsburgh off balance with different speeds and shapes. The contact he did allow was soft contact. Phillips now has an 2.81 ERA through three appearances, throwing 15 strikeouts to his lone walk, with an 0.88 WHIP.

The Phillies’ lineup got off to a strong start, stringing together a few hits to drive in two runs in the second inning, but didn’t score again until the seventh, when they tacked on three insurance runs.

Garrett Stubbs led the seventh with a walk, and advanced to second when Kyle Schwarber reached base on a fielder’s choice. Trea Turner hit an RBI single to drive Stubbs home, Bryce Harper hit an RBI groundout to drive home Schwarber, and Alec Bohm drove in Turner with an RBI single to left field.

Yunior Marte, making his first appearance since he was recalled on July 20, pitched the bottom of the seventh, allowing one hit with one strikeout. José Alvarado pitched the eighth, in a lower leverage situation, as manager Rob Thomson said the left-handed reliever would. He bounced back from his blown save on Friday, allowing one hit with two strikeouts.

Nick Castellanos hit a solo home run in the top of the ninth inning to put the Phillies ahead, 6-0. José Ruiz pitched a 1-2-3 ninth inning to end the game.