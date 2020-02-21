The beloved Phillie Phanatic, known for his bright green fur, blue eyebrows, and whipping around his large belly, is getting some kind of a makeover.
It’s unclear to what extent this cherished Philadelphia mascot will change. The Philadelphia Phillies are expected to reveal his new look 1:05 p.m. Sunday at Spectrum Field in Clearwater during the team’s spring training home opener against the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Height: 6 feet 6 inches
Weight: 300 pounds (mostly fat)
Waist: 90 inches
Eyes: White eyeballs, black pupils, purple eyelashes and blue eyebrows
Skin: Bright green fur
Physical Attributes: Overweight, clumsy feet, extra long beak, extra-long curled up tongue, gawking neck and “slight” case of body odor
Birthplace: Galapagos Islands
Mom: Phoebe
Best Friend: Phyllis
Favorite Food: cheesesteaks, Soft pretzels, hoagies, scrapple and Tastykakes
Favorite Movie: Rocky
Favorite Song: “Motown Philly” (and "Take Me Out To The Ballgame, of course!)
Greatest Moment: The parade down Broad Street after the Phillies won the 1980 and the 2008 World Series
Hobbies: Eating, reading, sleeping, and cheering on the Phillies!