The beloved Phillie Phanatic, known for his bright green fur, blue eyebrows, and whipping around his large belly, is getting some kind of a makeover.

It’s unclear to what extent this cherished Philadelphia mascot will change. The Philadelphia Phillies are expected to reveal his new look 1:05 p.m. Sunday at Spectrum Field in Clearwater during the team’s spring training home opener against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The team outlines the Phanatic’s look, biography, and personality on its website as:

Height: 6 feet 6 inches

Weight: 300 pounds (mostly fat)

Waist: 90 inches

Eyes: White eyeballs, black pupils, purple eyelashes and blue eyebrows

Skin: Bright green fur

Physical Attributes: Overweight, clumsy feet, extra long beak, extra-long curled up tongue, gawking neck and “slight” case of body odor

Birthplace: Galapagos Islands

Mom: Phoebe

Best Friend: Phyllis

Favorite Food: cheesesteaks, Soft pretzels, hoagies, scrapple and Tastykakes

Favorite Movie: Rocky

Favorite Song: “Motown Philly” (and "Take Me Out To The Ballgame, of course!)

Greatest Moment: The parade down Broad Street after the Phillies won the 1980 and the 2008 World Series

Hobbies: Eating, reading, sleeping, and cheering on the Phillies!