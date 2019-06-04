Jamari Baylor, Benedictine (Va.) College Prep, shortstop: Baylor took batting practice last month at Citizens Bank Park and impressed the Phillies enough to be their first pick on Day 2. He batted .412 this season with seven homers and 21 RBIs after recovering from a stress fracture in his arm. He’s an athletic shortstop whom the Phillies could opt to move to another infield position. He’s committed to play at Louisburg junior college in North Carolina.