The Phillies had to wait 77 picks before making their second selection of the MLB draft after taking Bryson Stott in Monday’s first round.
The Phillies did not have a second-round pick on Monday because they forfeited that selection when they signed Bryce Harper. They will make eight selections on Tuesday.
Here’s a look at Tuesday’s selections as they happen:
Jamari Baylor, Benedictine (Va.) College Prep, shortstop: Baylor took batting practice last month at Citizens Bank Park and impressed the Phillies enough to be their first pick on Day 2. He batted .412 this season with seven homers and 21 RBIs after recovering from a stress fracture in his arm. He’s an athletic shortstop whom the Phillies could opt to move to another infield position. He’s committed to play at Louisburg junior college in North Carolina.
Erik Miller, Stanford, lefthanded pitcher: He had a 3.15 ERA in 15 starts this season and struck out 97, with 42 walks, in 80 innings. Miller is 6-foot-5 with a mid-90s fastball and a nice slider. He was a three-year starter at Stanford, but his imposing frame and his two-pitch mix could play well in a relief role.
Gunner Mayer, San Joaquin Delta Junior College, righthanded pitcher: Mayer pitched in 25 games in his first year in junior college, but did not start. He struck out 48 batters and walked 25 in 322/3 innings. He’s 6-foot-6 former infiedler who transitioned to the mound full-time at San Joaquin Delta. Mayer, who would forgo a commitment to Texas Tech if he signs with the Phillies, has a mid-90s fastball and a hard slider.