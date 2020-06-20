Two down, two to go.
With six weeks remaining before the deadline to sign 2020 draft choices, the Phillies reached agreements with fourth-round pick Carson Ragsdale and fifth-rounder Baron Radcliff, the team announced Saturday.
Both players signed for below the recommended slot value for their draft position, according to MLB Pipeline. Ragsdale received $225,000 (slot value for the 116th overall pick was $497,500), while Radcliff got $100,000 ($371,600 slot value for the 146th overall pick).
Ragsdale, a 6-foot-8 right-hander from the University of South Florida, appeared on the Phillies’ radar this year with four solid starts, including a 10-strikeout/four-inning eye-popper March 8 against then-top-ranked University of Florida.
Radcliff, a 21-year-old outfielder from Georgia Tech, appealed to the Phillies because of his raw left-handed power. He hit 19 homers and slugged .470 in 398 collegiate plate appearances, but also whiffed 135 times, a 33.9% strikeout rate.
The Phillies have until Aug. 1 to sign their top two draft picks: Oregon high school right-hander Mick Abel and University of Arkansas shortstop Casey Martin. As the 15th overall pick, Abel comes with an attached slot value of $3.89 million; at 87th overall, Martin’s slot value is $689,300.
In addition, the Phillies added to their stable of undrafted free agents by signing right-handers Blake Brown and Buddy Hayward. They have signed a total of 10 undrafted amateur players, all pitchers, for a maximum of $20,000 apiece.
Brown posted a 4.99 ERA and a 152-to-108 strikeout-to-walk rate in 60 games (16 starts) over four seasons at UNC-Asheville. But he started strong this year, with a 2.37 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 19 innings over four starts before the season was canceled.
Hayward, a 6-foot-6 converted first baseman, had a 4.19 ERA and 94 strikeouts in 88 innings over two seasons for Harvard.