The Phillies released their 2023 regular season schedule on Wednesday, and it had a different look. There are two big changes: Most weeknight games will begin at 6:40 p.m., and the Phillies will play every team in the American and National Leagues, either home or away.

Interim manager Rob Thomson doesn’t pay much attention to the schedule because he says the Phillies need to beat whatever team they face, but he likes the change to playing all American League teams.

“I think it’s a fair schedule for everybody, and I think that’s really important,” Thomson said on Wednesday. “Especially with the wild-card teams, because the way it is now, some teams get benefit because they don’t have to play certain teams. So I think this really makes it fair for everybody.”

The Phillies will start their 2023 season with a two-city road trip, first to Texas to play the Rangers on March 30-April 2 and then to New York to play the Yankees from April 3-5. Their home opener will be on April 6 at 3:05 p.m. against the Cincinnati Reds.

Their final homestand of the season will be a four-game set against the Mets from Sept. 21-24 and Pirates from Sept. 26-28. The fine series of the season will be a three-game set against the Mets in New York from Sept. 29-Oct. 1.

Schwarber to start make regular starts in left field soon

Kyle Schwarber hasn’t played in left field with regularity since exiting a game on Aug. 11 with a mild calf strain. He made his first start in left field on Tuesday night, and told Thomson he felt good. Schwarber will DH on Wednesday, and could begin making regular starts in left field as soon as Thursday.

Schwarber will need to play in left field regularly whenever Bryce Harper returns from the injured list, because Harper will be the everyday DH.