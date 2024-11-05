Phillies 2025 infield outlook: Free-agent options, prospect forecast, and more

The Phillies infield was the most All-Star-studded in baseball this season.

Three-quarters of the infield starters for the National League at the All-Star Game this year were Phillies representatives. Ketel Marte, starting at second on behalf of the Diamondbacks, was the only one without a Phillies logo on his hat.

The last team to send at least three infield starters to the All-Star Game was the 2016 Cubs. And while that Chicago infield propelled the Cubs all the way to a World Series victory, the Phillies didn’t come close to replicating the feat.

But even after falling flat again in October — Bryce Harper, Trea Turner, Bryson Stott, and Alec Bohm collectively hit .196 in the National League Division Series — the Phillies infield is likely to run it back next year.

“Our infield is basically set at every single position,” Dave Dombrowski, the Phillies’ president of baseball operations, said at his year-end press conference.

Harper and Turner are locked up until 2032 and 2034, respectively, while Stott, Bohm, and utilityman Edmundo Sosa are all arbitration-eligible this year. With that in mind, here’s an overview of the Phillies’ infield outlook next season and beyond.

Evaluating 2024

In his first full season as a member of the infield, Harper quickly became one of the best defensive first basemen in the game. Harper recorded a career-high eight outs above average in 2024, placing him in the 93rd percentile at his position.

Harper was named a Gold Glove finalist for his efforts — joining Stott, pitcher Zack Wheeler, and outfielder Brandon Marsh — although none of the Phillies’ four finalists went home with hardware this year.

“Everybody thinks we just throw somebody at first base. It’s not that easy,” manager Rob Thomson said of Harper. “ … He’ll just get better. He’s quite an athlete. He really has quite a baseball mind to be able to take to that as quickly as he has.”

On the other hand, Turner’s minus-3 outs above average put him in the 25th percentile of shortstops. Despite the weaknesses in his defense, however, Turner will not be making a position switch and will be the Phillies’ shortstop in 2025, according to Dombrowski.

Evaluating his own season, Turner said that he thought he had improved defensively in the second half of the year and had been receiving positive feedback from Phillies infield coach Bobby Dickerson.

“I just felt more confident. Felt better throwing ball. Felt like I made better decisions,” Turner said. “I made a couple errors here and there in the second half, but I just feel like overall, I was making plays that I didn’t make before.”

Stott continued to be an above-average fielder at second base. But the 27-year-old regressed at the plate, particularly against left-handed pitching. His .282 batting average in 2023 against lefties dropped to .223 this year.

“I just think Stott’s swing changed a little bit during the course of the year,” Thomson said. “He’s got to get back to who he is, and that’s grinding out pitchers, seeing a lot of pitches, using the other field, hitting line drives.”

For Bohm, the worst slump of the season couldn’t have come at a more inopportune time. In several offensive categories, the third baseman had a career year, and earned his first All-Star selection.

Following a late-season hand injury, however, Bohm never quite recaptured his early 2024 form. When the calendar flipped to October, his struggles at the plate reached the point where Thomson started Sosa in Game 2 over him.

Both Dombrowski and Thomson expressed confidence in Bohm at their year-end press conferences. Thomson said one of his priorities this offseason will be to keep in contact with Bohm to help him stay in a good frame of mind after the way his season ended.

The 28-year-old doesn’t believe he has reached a crossroads as a member of the Phillies, however. After Game 4, he had a simple response about his future.

“I know where I’ll be next year,” Bohm said.

Finally, while not an everyday player, Sosa often came up big when called upon as a do-it-all infield utility man. He especially rose to the occasion when Turner went down with a hamstring injury in May. Of note, Sosa is out of minor-league options, so he would need to clear waivers before being sent to the minors.

Down on the farm

The future of the Phillies infield is bright and is headlined by shortstop Aidan Miller, the top-ranked Phillies prospect overall by MLB Pipeline.

Miller, 20, had a meteoric rise through the Phillies’ minor-league system this year, ascending three levels to finish the season in double-A Reading. Miller hit .258 and drew 30 walks in 58 games at high-A Jersey Shore before earning his second promotion of the year in September.

Miller is a multifaceted hitter with both raw power and an ability to hit for contact. The right-hander projects to reach the majors in 2027. While some scouts believe his frame might be better suited for third base down the line, Miller considers himself a shortstop and hopes to stay there long-term.

Though he’s just 18, Starlyn Caba is another name to know in the infield pipeline. The Phillies signed Caba for $3 million out of the Dominican Republic in 2023, with one scout calling him the best defensive shortstop he’d ever seen.

Caba’s offensive numbers after a midseason promotion to low-A don’t particularly jump off the page, but the switch-hitter was also one of the youngest players in the Florida State League. It will be interesting to see his growth in his second full professional season.

Devin Saltiban, 19, is another top-10 Phillies infield prospect. The right-hander played outfield in high school in Hawaii, but transitioned to middle infield after the Phillies drafted him in the third round in 2023. Saltiban slashed .237/.346/.428 in low-A Clearwater A in 2024.

In the shorter term, Otto Kemp, 25, could be a big-league utility option at some point during 2025. Kemp can play second and third base and recently has been turning heads in the Arizona Fall League. He is hitting .278 with an 1.173 OPS and five home runs across 13 games with Glendale.

His journey hasn’t been linear. Kemp dealt with a litany of injuries in high school and college — including knee injuries, a blood clot, and a torn labrum — and went undrafted out of Division II Point Loma Nazarene University, in San Diego. But after signing with the Phillies two years ago, Kemp ascended to triple A at the end of this season and is ranked the organization’s No. 28 overall prospect.

Free agency?

Most of the movement so far as upgrading the Phillies’ bats will likely come in the outfield, according to Dombrowski. That doesn’t mean that the infield is untouchable, but unless they move some pieces, there isn’t much room for major additions.

Astros third baseman Alex Bregman is the top infielder on the market and is a solid defender with a better-than-average chase rate of 23.6%. But it’s unlikely the Phillies will want to add yet another early-30s player on a long-term deal to the mix they already have.