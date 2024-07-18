Phillies will open 2025 season in Washington; first home game against the Rockies

Save the date: The Phillies will open the 2025 season on March 27 in Washington.

MLB released next season’s schedule Thursday in what has become a customary announcement on the final day of the All-Star break. The Phillies will play the usual slate of 81 home games, with the first game at Citizens Bank Park on March 31 against the Rockies and the season finale on Sept. 28 against the Twins.

Other schedule highlights:

A July 4 home game against the Reds. It will be the first time the Phillies have played a home game on Independence Day since 2021. Two home series apiece with each division rival, including the Braves (May 27-29; Aug. 28-31) and Mets (June 20-22; Sept. 8-11). An early-season visit from the Dodgers — and Shohei Ohtani — on April 4-6. Interleague games at Citizens Bank Park against the Blue Jays (June 13-15), Angels (July 18-20), Red Sox (July 21-23), Tigers (Aug. 1-3), Orioles (Aug. 4-6), Mariners (Aug. 18-20), Royals (Sept. 12-14), and Twins (Sept. 26-28). Three trips to New York: Yankee Stadium on July 25-27 and Citi Field on April 21-23 and Aug. 25-27. A weekend road series against the Athletics on May 23-25 in a location that MLB listed as “ATH.” The A’s are scheduled to leave Oakland after this season and play their home games in Sacramento.

The Phillies are accepting deposits for 2025 season tickets. Individual game tickets are expected to go on sale in November.