Phillies open 2025 spring training schedule Feb. 22; prospects game is back

The Phillies will open their 2025 spring training schedule on Feb. 22 against the Detroit Tigers in Lakeland, Fla., the team announced on Thursday.

The Phillies will play their first home game of the spring the following day on Feb. 23 against the Baltimore Orioles at BayCare Ballpark in Clearwater, Fla.

The Breakout Game, a showcase of teams’ top prospects, is back after debuting last year. The Phillies’ prospects will play the Pirates’ prospects on March 14 at BayCare Ballpark.

The Phillies will play 16 of their 31 games this spring at BayCare, including their St. Patrick’s Day game against the Toronto Blue Jays on March 17.

The spring schedule wraps up on March 24 against the Tampa Bay Rays. The Phillies open the 2025 regular season at the Washington Nationals on March 27. Their home opener will be March 31 against the Colorado Rockies.