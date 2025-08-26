Phillies’ 2026 schedule includes a heavy dose of road games in June and July

NEW YORK — Mark your calendar: The Phillies’ 2026 schedule is out.

The Phillies will open next season at home on Thursday, March 26, against the Texas Rangers, according to the schedule released Tuesday by Major League Baseball. They will close the season at home Sept. 27 against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Advertisement

In between, the Phillies will play a home-heavy schedule in April (18 games at Citizens Bank Park) but will be road warriors for much of June and July to accommodate both All-Star Game week and the World Cup in Philadelphia.

» READ MORE: Cristopher Sánchez has an uncharacteristic outing in Phillies’ 13-3 loss to Mets in series opener

From June 22 through Aug. 2, the Phillies will play only 13 home games. They will make a three-city, nine-game trip to Kansas City, Cincinnati, and Detroit leading up to the All-Star Game in Philadelphia on July 14.

Other highlights:

The Phillies will visit Fenway Park in Boston on May 12-14 and Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on May 29-31. July will feature back-to-back weekend series at home against the New York Mets (July 17-19) and Yankees (July 24-26), with a three-game visit from the Los Angeles Dodgers sandwiched in between (July 20-22). The Phillies are scheduled to play in Minnesota on Aug. 14-16. One of those games is expected to be relocated to Dyersville, Iowa, for the “Field of Dreams” game.

Click here for the Phillies’ full 2026 schedule.