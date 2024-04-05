Phillies pick up third win despite uncharacteristic Aaron Nola outing, odd ‘caught stealing home’ play

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Phillies won their third game of the season on Friday night because of their pitching. Starter Aaron Nola and relievers Matt Strahm, Seranthony Dominguez, and Jose Alvarado held the Nationals to just two hits and no runs en route to a 4-0 victory. Nola struggled with his control — allowing four walks — but the bullpen walked just one.

It was an impressive showing, and a necessary showing, on another slow night for the Phillies bats. The lineup loaded the bases three times and grounded into inning-ending double plays twice in those situations. They went 3-for-11 with runners in scoring position, leaving 12 men on base. Kyle Schwarber accounted for three of the Phillies’ four runs, registering one run and two RBIs.

Here are few more notes from the Phillies victory.

An uncharacteristic outing for Nola

Manager Rob Thomson felt that Aaron Nola may have been dealing with some bad luck in his first start of the season, against the Braves, in which he allowed six earned runs through 4 1/3 innings of work. This was a far better outing — Nola held the Nationals to two hits and four walks with four strikeouts through 5 2/3 innings of work — but it was still uncharacteristic.

Nola allowed four walks in a regular season start only once last year, on Aug. 16. The last time he’d done it before then was on Sept. 17, 2020. He struggled to induce swing and miss against the Braves and struggled with that again in Washington on Friday. Of his 95 pitches, 56 were strikes.

To be fair, neither the Braves nor the Nationals are known for striking out a lot, and two games is a small sample. But it’s worth noting.

A very strange play

In the top of the third, J.T. Realmuto broke towards second base, and was caught in a run down. Bryce Harper was on third base. All of a sudden, the Nationals infielders reversed course, in attempt to catch Harper, who was veering towards home plate. They did — the scorekeepers ruled it “caught stealing home” — but in a chaotic way. It was a 1-3-4-1-5-2-3 caught stealing, or as Scott Franzke called it on the broadcast, “somebody’s phone number.” Realmuto was not credited with a stolen base.

Rojas with a good AB in the eighth

Johan Rojas entered Friday’s game with just one hit — a very soft hit — through 15 at-bats this season. That is still true, but he showed a positive sign on Friday night. Rob Thomson has emphasized how happy he is with Rojas’ lack of chase, and in the top of the eighth, Rojas flashed that plate discipline. He fell behind 0-2 against right-handed reliever Rainey, but worked an eight-pitch at-bat en route to a walk.

It was his second walk of the season. Rojas had just five walks through 149 at-bats last year. Of course, he is going need to do more than that to stay on the team. Rojas went 0-for-3 on Friday with a strikeout. But if you’re looking for signs of growth, that could be one.