BOSTON — With a chance to push their record to .500 in the last game before the All-Star break, the Phillies placed four players, including Sunday’s scheduled starting pitcher Aaron Nola, on the COVID-19 restricted list.

Nola, third baseman Alec Bohm, and relievers Connor Brogdon and Bailey Falter were taken off the roster for the series finale against the Boston Red Sox. The Phillies called up infielder Nick Maton and relievers Damon Jones, Mauricio Llovera, and Cristopher Sanchez from triple-A Lehigh Valley.

Two hours before the game, the Phillies decided to use reliever Brandon Kintzler as an opener. After getting short starts from Vince Velasquez and Matt Moore on Friday and Saturday, respectively, they were hoping to get innings out of Nola. Instead, they will have to lean on the bullpen again.

The Phillies are among a few teams that has not gotten to the 85% threshold of vaccinated players and staff for MLB to relax COVID-19 protocols. The team has not mandated that players and staff get vaccinated. But club officials also have understood the possibility of a competitive disadvantage if the team doesn’t reach the 85% mark.

A player can be placed on the COVID-19 restricted list for a variety of reasons, including exposure to an infected person through contact tracing.

Players who exhibit common cold symptoms also be put on the list until they test negative for COVID-19.

This a developing story that will be updated as information becomes available.