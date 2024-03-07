After his third spring tune-up, Aaron Nola casts his vote for Phillies opening-day starter

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — As any believer in superstition would appreciate, there isn’t much sense in naming an opening-day starter three weeks in advance. So, no, manager Rob Thomson didn’t have an announcement after the Phillies played an exhibition game Thursday.

But that didn’t stop Aaron Nola from casting his vote.

“I think Wheels should take it,” Nola said, laughing, a reference that showed his reverence for Zack Wheeler. “I think he’s earned it, man.”

Nola has started the last six openers, the longest streak for a Phillies pitcher since Steve Carlton made 10 consecutive opening-day starts from 1977 to ‘86. That includes the last two seasons, when Nola started opening day and Wheeler got the nod in Game 1 of the wild-card series.

Whatever the case, Nola made his third spring-training tune-up and worked 3⅔ innings in a 3-2 loss to the Rays at Charlotte Sports Park. He gave up three first-inning runs, two of which scored on a tough-luck, two-out grounder that went off third baseman Rodolfo Castro’s glove and was ruled a hit.

As ever, though, in spring training, the process was more important than the results. Nola said he was pleased with his body and his stuff, especially the cutter.

“The thing that’s important for me in spring training is to keep all my pitches sharp and to throw them for strikes, quality strikes,” Nola said. “It’s important to practice that before the season and be able to throw anything in any count.”

Nola struck out five batters, didn’t issue a walk, allowed six hits, and graded out as “fantastic,” according to Thomson. He likely will make three more starts in spring training before lining up to possibly make another opening-day start on March 28 at Citizens Bank Park against the Braves.

Thomson admitted he has thought about which pitcher will start opening day, but “there’s a long way to go.”

Besides, there’s another variable that could be in play.

“The baby might be on the way,” said Nola, whose wife is due with their first child on April 4. “We’ve got to find out when that little one’s coming. It might be around that day.”

On the mound: Six relievers followed Nola in the game, most notably Yunior Marte, who threw a scoreless fifth inning. ... Ryan Burr recorded two outs in the seventh inning and left with tightness in the back of his right shoulder. He will be checked Friday, according to Thomson.

At the plate: Johan Rojas doubled up the middle in his fourth at-bat and finished 1-for-4. ... Edmundo Sosa finished with two hits, including a double. Bryson Stott, the only other major leaguer on the trip, went 1-for-3 with a strikeout.

Quotable: “I think he could do just about anything with the bat. His at-bats have been really good. I don’t know what the numbers are, but there have been a lot of balls that he’s scalded and right at people. I really liked his at-bats. He hasn’t chased much, and he’s barreling up a lot of stuff. It’s good to see.” —Thomson on Stott’s continued improvement at the plate.

On deck: The Phillies will face the Astros at 1:05 p.m. Friday at BayCare Ballpark. Ranger Suárez will make his second Grapefruit League start against Astros righty Spencer Arrighetti.