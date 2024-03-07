Mick Abel among top Phillies prospects who’ll play in the new Spring Breakout showcase

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — Three of the Phillies’ last four first-round draft picks and two teenage phenoms will headline the team’s roster for the Spring Breakout, a series of minor-league exhibition games that will highlight baseball’s top prospects.

Right-hander Mick Abel, center fielder Justin Crawford, and infielder Aidan Miller will play for the Phillies on March 16 in Lakeland, Fla., against a team of Tigers minor leaguers. So, too, will 18-year-old shortstop Starlyn Caba and 17-year-old catcher Eduardo Tait, both of whom are scheduled to make their stateside debuts this season after signing out of the Dominican Republic and Panama, respectively.

The game will be televised by ESPN+ and will air on WIP-FM (94.1). The inaugural edition of the Spring Breakout series will be held from March 14-17.

Abel, 22, likely is the closest of the 27 players on the Phillies’ roster to making his major-league debut, with the possibility that he could get called up later this season. He leads a group of 12 pitchers, including right-hander Griff McGarry and lefty Samuel Aldegheri.

The Phillies also will showcase touted shortstops Bryan Rincon, William Bergolla, and Devin Saltiban and power-hitting outfielders Carlos De La Cruz and Gabriel Rincones Jr.

Rounding out the roster: pitchers Alexis De La Cruz, George Klassen, Andrew Baker, Jean Cabrera, Esteban Jimenez, Tommy McCollum, Wesley Moore, Micah Ottenbreit, and Andrew Walling; catchers Caleb Ricketts and Kehden Hettiger; infielder Nikau Pouaka-Grego; outfielders Emaarion Boyd, TJayy Walton, and Raylin Heredia.