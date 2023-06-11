Phillies reinstate Alec Bohm from injured list, option Drew Ellis

Ten days was enough to fix Alec Bohm’s hamstring. The big question now is whether the time off will help his swing.

When Bohm hit the injured list on May 31, he was mired in a month-and-a-half long slump that had seen him hit just three home runs while posting a .594 OPS. The Phillies would love to see their fourth-year corner infielder rediscover the early-season groove that saw him burst from the gates as one of the hottest hitters in the lineup. In his first 17 games of the season, Bohm hit .359/.438/.547 with six extra base hits, three home runs, 11 strikeouts, and seven walks. But over his next 36 games, Bohm walked just eight times with nine extra base hits and a .220/.261/.333 batting line.

On Sunday, Bohm returned to a Phillies lineup that had scored just nine runs in its previous four games, including an ugly 9-0 loss to the Dodgers on Saturday night. His right-handed bat is something the team sorely needs: Bohm has actually hit lefties well this season, with an .841 OPS and four home runs in 62 plate appearances. Phillies manager Rob Thomson had him batting fifth and playing first base against Dodgers lefty Caleb Ferguson on Sunday, a pattern that will likely continue against southpaws for the foreseeable future.

The Phillies never sounded overly concerned that Bohm’s stint on the injured list would last much longer than 10 days. He received the all-clear after a pain-free workout on Saturday.

“We’ll look at his schedule and make sure we don’t overtax him,” Thomson said.

To make room for Bohm on the active roster, the Phillies optioned infielder Drew Ellis, though Thomson said he was pleased with what he’d seen out of the 27-year-old infielder. Ellis started five games for the Phillies at first and third base, including a 11-3 win over the Nationals on June 4 where he hit two home runs and reached base five times. Overall, Ellis went 4-for-18 with five strikeouts and four walks in 22 plate appearances in his first stint with the Phillies.

“He did a nice job for us,” Thomson said. “He’s got a great approach. Looks like he can hit. Looks like he can hit right-handed pitching. Did a really nice job at both first and third.”

