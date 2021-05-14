Adam Haseley returned to the Phillies Friday, a month after he took a leave of absence for personal reasons.

The center-fielder will train at the team’s complex in Clearwater, Fla. before likely being assigned to triple-A Lehigh Valley. The Phillies have 30 days to activate him from the restricted list. Until then, Haseley does not count against the 40-man roster.

Haseley, the eighth-overall pick in 2017, opened the season as the starter in center but had just four hits in his first 21 at-bats before leaving the team on April 14. He was replaced by Mickey Moniak and Roman Quinn before the team turned to Odubel Herrera, who has appeared to entrench himself as the everyday center-fielder. Herrera enters Friday’s series opener against the Blue Jays with 10 hits --including two homers -- in his last 28 at-bats.

Haseley, 25, hit .278 last season with a .690 OPS and entered spring training in a competition to start the season in center. He strained his groin early in camp, but returned quicker than expected and won the job. Haseley, mired in a slow start, talked to Joe Girardi by phone when the team was in New York and informed him that he was taking leave.

“I don’t really know,” Girardi said last month when asked how long Haseley would be away. “It’s a personal thing, and we’ll just leave it at that. I’m not sure when we’ll see him. We had a nice talk today. I think we all agreed that this was probably the best and we’ll move forward.”